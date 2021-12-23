The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

