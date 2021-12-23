TFC Financial Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.88. 8,775,271 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

