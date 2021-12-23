TFC Financial Management Purchases New Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 74,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.80. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.