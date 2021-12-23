TFC Financial Management Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TFC Financial Management lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

