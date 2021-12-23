TFC Financial Management Has $301,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.