TFC Financial Management Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TFC Financial Management increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

ATR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,244. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

