TFC Financial Management Acquires 225 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Sysco by 6.5% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 34.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 43.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.78. 33,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

