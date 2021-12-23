Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Envestnet worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

