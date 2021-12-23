Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

