Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $29,868,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.25 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

