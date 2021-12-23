Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $950.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $806.50.

Tesla stock opened at $1,008.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,038.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

