Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TSCDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.71 on Monday. Tesco has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

