Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $425.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

