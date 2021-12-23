Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

