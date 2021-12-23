TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Position Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

