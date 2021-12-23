TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 9.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $31,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

