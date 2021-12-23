Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

