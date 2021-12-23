Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$4.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,842. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

