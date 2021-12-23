Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $4.89 Average PT from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

TNEYF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

