Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.33 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

