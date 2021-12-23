Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops One Day Volume of $24,521.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.97 million and $24,521.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.55 or 0.00016781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

