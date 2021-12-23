Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.41

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.41 and last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 14808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

