Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,706 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.