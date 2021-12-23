Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.97

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 2237674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

