Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $83.60 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

