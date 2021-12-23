Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Makes New $333,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,949.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,912.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,780.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

