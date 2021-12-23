SVB Leerink Trims AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Target Price to $15.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 221.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

