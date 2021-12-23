SVB Leerink Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $30.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $435.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

