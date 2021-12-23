Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Buys $71,910.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00.

SUP stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.