Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Sold by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE SMLP opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.84 EPS.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

