Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SF opened at $68.60 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

