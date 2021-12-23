Strs Ohio Sells 8,100 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.24% of Harvard Bioscience worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

