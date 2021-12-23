Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Ryerson worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

