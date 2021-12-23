Strs Ohio Has $654,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

