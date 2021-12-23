Strs Ohio Acquires 15,200 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.29% of Daktronics worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

