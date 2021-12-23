Streamr Price Down 3% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $91.71 million and $9.78 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00209870 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

