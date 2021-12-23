Streamit Coin (STREAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $39,260.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

