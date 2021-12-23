StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Acquires 877 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.