StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Acquires 877 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
