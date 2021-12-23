Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.