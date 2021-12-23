Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

