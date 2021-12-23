Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Allakos Call Options (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 15,170 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,689% compared to the typical volume of 544 call options.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.11. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

