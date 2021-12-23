STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.