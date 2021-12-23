Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.65. 110,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,525,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Specifically, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,491,428 shares of company stock valued at $34,827,961 and have sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.