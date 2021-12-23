Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

SPOT opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

