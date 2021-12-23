Stephens Inc. AR Has $523,000 Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,497,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $114,372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $108,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

