Stephens Inc. AR Has $441,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 214.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

