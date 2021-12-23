Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 443,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNK opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $635.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

