Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,719,000. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

