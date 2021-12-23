State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 30.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

