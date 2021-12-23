State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

